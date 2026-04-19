Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day memorial in Thiruvananthapuram, various temple festivals in Kottayam, music concert in Kochi, inauguration of Kammakkam football annual event in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day memorial in Thiruvananthapuram, various temple festivals in Kottayam, music concert in Kochi, inauguration of Kammakkam football annual event in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Chattampi Swamigal Samadhi Day memorial in Thiruvananthapuram, various temple festivals in Kottayam, music concert in Kochi, inauguration of Kammakkam football annual event in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Sunday, April 19, 2026.