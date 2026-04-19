The Palakkad District Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, on Sunday issued an order suspending physical classes in educational institutions across the district from Monday.

In a Facebook post, the collector cited temperature levels of 40.1°C, reaching up to a field temperature of 45°C, along with a high UV index of 7 as the reasons for the move. He said the likelihood of temperatures dropping in the coming days remained low. Additionally, the temperature levels in classrooms and the lack of ventilation were taken into consideration while issuing the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collector said the order would be withdrawn only if the temperature records 37°C or below for two consecutive days.

The order applies to schools, colleges, including professional and technical institutions, coaching centres, and other educational institutions in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educational institutions have also been instructed to begin online classes within 24 hours. Academic activities, including classes and examinations, may be conducted through university- or board-approved platforms such as Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

The order states that the continuity of classes should be maintained through online modes to avoid academic setbacks for students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examinations and practical classes that have already been scheduled may be conducted by ensuring moderate temperatures, adequate drinking water, and ORS solution.

Laboratory, clinical, and practical examinations that cannot be avoided or conducted online may be held in small batches within a maximum duration of two hours, ensuring proper ventilation and moderate temperatures.

The collector has also advised students to avoid going outdoors between 10 am and 4 pm and to drink sufficient water.

Meanwhile, hostels and residential institutions have been instructed to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, cooling facilities, and medical assistance.

If any violation of the order is noticed, complaints may be reported to the District Emergency Operation Centre helpline number 1077. The order warns that action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against those who violate the directive.