Kochi: A 22-year-old college student who had left home to attend her semester examination was later found in a river near Chengal Bridge at Kalady in Ernakulam and died despite being rescued and rushed to the hospital on Monday, in an incident that has shocked the local community.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Biju, daughter of Biju, a resident of Kodanad in Elambakapilly near Perumbavoor. The incident was reported around 10 am.

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According to the Perumbavoor police, Anjana, a final-year BA History student of St Peter’s College, Kolencherry, had set out from her home in the morning to attend her exam. However, in a tragic turn of events, the police suspect that she later reached the Chengal railway bridge and jumped into the river below.

The police said the area where the incident occurred is relatively isolated and not frequently monitored. “The place from where she is believed to have jumped is a bit deserted and is often associated with anti-social activity. No one witnessed the incident. However, a local resident heard a splash. He immediately rushed to the spot, where he saw someone struggling in the water,” an officer said.

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Realising the seriousness of the situation, the man quickly alerted others in the vicinity before jumping into the river in an attempt to rescue her. “By the time she was pulled out, she was already in a weakened and exhausted condition,” the officer added.

Anjana was first taken to a nearby private hospital in Kalady, where she was given emergency medical care. As her condition continued to deteriorate, doctors advised shifting her to a better-equipped facility, following which she was moved to a multi-speciality hospital in Angamaly for advanced treatment. Despite sustained efforts by the medical team, her life could not be saved, and she was declared dead at around 11 am.

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The Perumbavoor police reached the hospital soon after being alerted and completed the inquest procedures. While preliminary findings suggest suicide, officials said the exact sequence of events and the reasons that may have led to the incident are still unclear and under investigation.

Bindu Raj, ward member of Elambakapilly, said the sudden death has left residents of the area in deep shock and disbelief. “Anjana was a cheerful girl who was active in all local activities. It is hard to believe this has happened. Her mother told us she had left home for her semester exam, and later came the news of her death,” she said.

Anjana is survived by her mother and elder sister. Her father is living separately, according to local sources.

The police said that during the initial examination of the scene, her bag and notebook were recovered from the bridge, which further strengthened suspicions about her having jumped from there. “We suspect her mobile phone may have fallen into the river and is yet to be traced. No suicide note has been found so far. There are indications of possible family-related issues, but statements from her relatives are yet to be recorded. Only after that will we get clarity,” an officer said.

The police added that while the case currently appears to be a suicide based on available evidence, a final conclusion can only be drawn after the post-mortem examination. The body has since been shifted to the mortuary for further procedures.

A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death and the circumstances leading up to the incident.