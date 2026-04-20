Ernakulam: KPCC General Secretary and AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese has lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief, seeking action against fake social media accounts allegedly spreading misinformation to defame the Congress and its leaders.

Deepthi, who oversees the party’s media affairs, submitted details of over 90 such fake Facebook accounts to the Director General of Police (DGP). According to her, these accounts are operating in a coordinated manner, misleading the public and attempting to tarnish the party’s image.

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In the complaint, she stated that the activities carried out through these accounts amount to offences under Sections 354 and 357 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the IT Act, 2000. She has urged the police to register a case and conduct a thorough investigation to trace the origin of these accounts and identify the network behind the dissemination of false information.

Deepthi, who also serves as a councillor in the Kochi Corporation, moved the complaint amid heightened criticism on social media related to the alleged ‘Chief Minister row’ within the party and controversies surrounding the party’s rehabilitation fund for survivors of the Wayanad landslide.