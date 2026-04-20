Rescue teams on Monday retrieved the body of one Class 12 student who had gone missing in a river in Muvattupuzha along with his friend. The students, Chris and Aswin, natives of Vazhakulam, were caught in strong currents while swimming with friends around 6 pm on Sunday evening at the Vallikada banks in Avoly panchayat.

Fire and rescue officials, along with scuba teams from Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, conducted a search operation till 1.30 am but could not trace them. A scuba team from Thodupuzha reached the spot at 6.30 am on Monday and retrieved the body of Chris. Search is ongoing to trace Aswin, said an officer from Muvattupuzha Fire and Rescue station.

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“Five students were at the spot. Initially, two students got caught in the current. Another boy jumped in to save them, but all three got caught in the river. One of them managed to escape,” the officer said. “The water is deep at the spot, and there is a possibility of a whirlpool,” he added.

The remaining students alerted nearby residents, who in turn informed the fire force. The boys’ parents and local residents gathered at the spot and remained there until the search was called off for the night at 1.30 am, the officer said.