Kochi: A tragic incident unfolded in Kochi on Tuesday when a five-year-old boy, part of a play school excursion, drowned at a children’s park in Kizhakambalam.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Adam, son of Mohammed Nazeer and Ameera, residents of Chengalam in Kottayam. The accident occurred around 1.15 pm at Lion’s Jungle Park in Pazhanganad, where the child is believed to have accidentally fallen into a water-filled area created for boating activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Thadiyittaparambu police, Adam was among 25 students from two branches of a leading city play school, located in Palarivattom and Mamala, who had visited the park along with their teachers. The park, known for its lush greenery, trees, and water bodies, had recently developed a stream as part of plans to introduce boating.

The police said Adam had a speech disability and was mildly autistic.

“The incident took place around 1.15 pm. According to the teachers' statements, they brought the students to one of the rooms in the park to serve them snacks. Adam, who is mildly autistic, was in the hands of a teacher, and each of the students was slowly being brought into the room one by one. At that time, one of the students ran out of the room unexpectedly. The teacher who was holding Adam suddenly put him down in the room and went behind the boy who ran and caught him and brought him back to the room. It is suspected that Adam might have left the room during this gap without being noticed. Later, once the teachers counted the students and then only realised Adam was missing,” a senior police officer told Onmanorama, recounting the sequence of events.

Teachers immediately began searching for the child. After checking various parts of the park, they reached a stream located some distance from the room about 15 minutes later. They noticed the colour of Adam’s T-shirt in the water, following which a park staff member dived into the stream and retrieved him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam was given CPR on the spot and rushed to Samaritan Hospital in Pazhanganad.

“The boy was unconscious when he was brought in. The doctors tried to revive him for nearly an hour, but in vain. It is learnt that he was in the water for over 15 minutes. He might have entered the stream after being attracted to the water and drowned. Since he has a speech disability, he might have failed to seek help. His mother and grandmother reached the hospital later after hearing the news,” hospital authorities said.

At 3.17 pm, the child was declared dead. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining CCTV footage from the park to verify the teachers’ statements.

“The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery after completing the inquest formalities. The postmortem will be held on Wednesday,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also noted that Adam had been undergoing speech therapy in Ernakulam and was staying with his mother at her residence in Thammanam. His father, who works abroad, has been informed of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into possible safety lapses at the park. The stream where the incident occurred reportedly lacked protective railings, raising concerns among local residents.

“We are checking with Kizhakambalam panchayat authorities to check whether the park had the requisite permissions and licenses,” police sources added.