Thiruvananthapuram: The cyber police have issued a fresh warning to smartphone users, urging heightened vigilance against a growing wave of fraud targeting mobile devices. The scam hinges on deceptive messages masquerading as `Origin OS update' alerts, tricking users into installing malware and exposing sensitive banking information.

Users may encounter pop-up messages while using their phones, urging them to `urgently update the system.' Clicking on this link, however, does not trigger a legitimate update; instead, it leads to the download of malware-laden APK files. Once installed, these apps hand over control of the device to fraudsters, enabling access to the camera, microphone, SMS and contact details,with the ultimate aim of siphoning money from bank accounts.

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Users are advised to install updates only through the official settings menu and to avoid clicking on update links received via browsers or messages.Alerts that threaten actions such as `your phone will be blocked' should be ignored. The `Install from unknown sources' option must always be kept disabled and only trusted antivirus software should be used.

If a user inadvertently clicks on such a link, they should immediately disconnect from the internet, scan the device using security applications and remove any suspicious apps. Banking and social media passwords should be changed without delay using a secure device.In the event of financial fraud, victims should immediately report it through the cyber helpline number 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in

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), informed the cyber police.