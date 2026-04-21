Thiruvananthapuram: Admissions to Classes 1 to 10 in government schools across the state will begin on May 2, the Director of Public Education said.

The department has clarified that the minimum age for admission to Class 1 will remain five years for the current academic year. However, from the next academic year, the minimum age will be raised to six years.

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While the Right to Education Act stipulates six years as the minimum age for Class 1 admission, the state continues to follow the five-year criterion in accordance with the Kerala Education Rules.

The annual examination-based promotion list will be published in schools on May 2. Students who fail to secure at least 30 per cent marks in any subject will be given a re-examination at the end of the month, following which a revised list will be published by including them as well.

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Children who are unable to produce the required documents at the time of admission will be granted provisional admission. A direction has been issued to accommodate all children seeking admission to government schools, including those from other states.

Schools are not permitted to conduct entrance tests for admission. No fees are to be collected from students in Classes 1 to 8. For Classes 9 and 10, only government-prescribed fees may be collected, and no additional charges are permitted, including under PTA funds.