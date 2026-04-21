Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has declared April 23 a paid holiday for electors of Tamil Nadu who are employed in various establishments across the State, in connection with the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department in line with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensures that eligible voters can exercise their franchise on polling day.

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As per the provisions, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or other establishment, and entitled to vote in the election, must be granted a holiday on the day of poll. Employers are barred from making any deduction or wage reduction on account of such leave. Even workers who are not ordinarily entitled to wages on such a day must be paid as if they had worked.

The circular also makes it clear that the benefit extends to all categories of workers, including those employed on a casual or daily wage basis, as well as employees working in establishments operating on shift systems.

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The Election Commission of India has clarified that electors registered in a constituency but working outside it are also entitled to a paid holiday to enable them to vote. This includes workers from Tamil Nadu employed in establishments located in Kerala.

However, the provisions will not apply in cases where an employee’s absence may cause danger or result in substantial loss to the establishment concerned.

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Employers violating the provisions of the Act are liable for punishment, including a fine of up to ₹500.

The holiday has been notified specifically for Tamil Nadu electors working in Kerala, considering that polling for the Assembly election in the neighbouring state will be held on April 23.