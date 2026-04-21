Release of volume 7 of the Malayalam translation of the official report of Constituent Assembly discussions in Thiruvananthapuram; alcohol de-addiction meet in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam performance by Jamsheena Jamal in Kochi, Athirathram video exhibition by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation in Kozhikode; among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club - TNG Hall: Release of Krishna Pujappura's book 'Dracula Nammude Aala' - Architect G. Shankar - 5:00 pm

Release of Krishna Pujappura's book 'Dracula Nammude Aala' - Architect G. Shankar - 5:00 pm Legislative Assembly Banquet Hall: Release of Volume 7 of the Malayalam translation of the official report of Constituent Assembly discussions - Speaker A N Shamseer

Release of Volume 7 of the Malayalam translation of the official report of Constituent Assembly discussions - Speaker A N Shamseer Kerala Bhasha Institute, NV Hall: Book release of 'Asamathwathinte Pennidangal' authored by Dr VT Sheeba - 11:00 am

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Kottayam

Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.

Dental Camp - 10:30 am. Njalikuzhi MGM Church: Alcohol De-addiction Meet - 6:40 pm.

Ernakulam



Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Society: Aazhvattam by Senior Citizens Forum, Practical Application of AI, Ullas Ponnadi – 5:30 pm

Aazhvattam by Senior Citizens Forum, Practical Application of AI, Ullas Ponnadi – 5:30 pm Ernakulam TDM Hall: Monthly program by Beem, the cultural and arts organization of bank employees, Mohiniyattam by Jamsheena Jamal – 6:30 pm

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Kozhikode