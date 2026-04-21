Punnayurkulam: At his lottery counter near the Govindapuram temple, Karumathil Chandran has been greeting customers these days with an unusual question alongside his customary pleasantries: “You have checked the ticket you bought the other day, haven’t you?”

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi lottery ticket he sold has won the first prize of Rs.1 crore in the draw held on Vishu day. However, even after six days, the winner is yet to be traced. While Chandran is assured of receiving his commission, he remains anxious that the lucky ticket holder may still go unaware of the win.

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The winning ticket number is DN-889830, sold through Happy Lottery Agency. It was Chandran who sold tickets bearing the same number across all 12 series. As many as eight individuals who missed out on the first prize due to a series mismatch have already come forward to claim consolation prizes.

Though Chandran usually remembers most of his customers, he says he is unable to recall the face of the person who purchased the winning ticket. The winning number has been displayed prominently on a board at his lottery stall. He has also made enquiries at nearby banks, but there is still no trace of the winner. Chandran begins selling lottery tickets at the temple premises as early as 5 AM.