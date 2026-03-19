Kozhikode: The body found near Sarovaram Biopark in the city on Tuesday evening has been identified as Sebastian (69), a native of Kuthiravattom.

According to the police, the body was found in a waterlogged area close to the park. Officials said the body was not in a decomposed state, indicating that the death may have occurred within the past 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian is said to have been living on the streets despite having a house and relatives, police added.

Officials of Nadakkavu Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death