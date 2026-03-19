Body found in Kozhikode park identified as 69-year-old man
A decomposed body, identified as 69-year-old Sebastian, was found near Sarovaram Biopark, Kerala, indicating a recent death. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
A decomposed body, identified as 69-year-old Sebastian, was found near Sarovaram Biopark, Kerala, indicating a recent death. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
A decomposed body, identified as 69-year-old Sebastian, was found near Sarovaram Biopark, Kerala, indicating a recent death. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
Kozhikode: The body found near Sarovaram Biopark in the city on Tuesday evening has been identified as Sebastian (69), a native of Kuthiravattom.
According to the police, the body was found in a waterlogged area close to the park. Officials said the body was not in a decomposed state, indicating that the death may have occurred within the past 24 hours.
Sebastian is said to have been living on the streets despite having a house and relatives, police added.
Officials of Nadakkavu Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death