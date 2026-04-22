Chengannur: Weeks after a 74-year-old man was laid to rest, allegations of foul play prompted the authorities to reopen his grave, with an examination now underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

The action follows a complaint by his daughter-in-law, who raised suspicions over the nature of his death. Acting on the complaint, officials exhumed the body of M Yesudasan, of Padinjareparambil Bins Bhavan near Puliyoor, from the cemetery of St Mary’s and St George Orthodox Church, Puliyoor.

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The postmortem was conducted in a temporary enclosure set up near the cemetery, after which the body was re-interred. Preliminary findings revealed no visible external injuries, even as internal organs have been sent for detailed chemical and forensic analysis to probe deeper into the cause of death.

Yesudasan died on the 20th of last month and was buried on the 24th. Following the burial, his daughter-in-law Leena, who works as a nurse in Canada, alleged that his death occurred within 90 days of property and a building owned by him being transferred to a relative, raising questions over the circumstances leading up to his death.