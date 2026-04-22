Arathy R Menon, daughter of N Ramachandran, the Kochi native killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, took to social media on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the attack, to pay tribute to her father.

Ramachandran, a Gulf returnee living in Edappally with his wife, was among the 26 people gunned down by terrorists at a meadow at Baisaran near Pahalgam.

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In an Instagram video featuring their family photos titled “Pahalgam hurt. We endure.. Jai Hind,” Arathy said, “I couldn’t look at these pictures for a long time”. Referring to a picture of her father, she said, “This was his last smile, just five minutes before the terrorist attack.” “This is our father—his smile, the one we are still waiting to see again. The silence he left behind is louder than anything. A void no words can fill. A loss we carry every single day,” she added.

“Inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji: Nation first, united always. Let’s stay united as Indians. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” she said. Arathy had survived the terrorist attack along with her mother and eight-year-old twin sons.