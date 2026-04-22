Wayanad: A team from the Excise Department stationed at the Muthanga check-post arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday after seizing around 20 grams of methamphetamine, a highly potent synthetic drug, during a routine interstate border inspection.

The accused, Anas, a native of Munduparambu in Malappuram district, was travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode on a KSRTC bus when he was intercepted. Following the arrest, the accused was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

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This is the third case in which a commercial quantity of methamphetamine has been seized in the district, according to an excise department press statement.

In response to reports of increased synthetic drug consumption among youngsters in the district, the excise department has initiated special measures to curb the inflow of drugs and prevent their use among youth, the statement added.

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The operation was led by Excise Inspector N Siraj, along with Excise Preventive Officer M A Sunilkumar and Civil Excise Officer Midhun K Arjun.