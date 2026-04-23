Kozhikode: A remarkable act of compassion and community solidarity helped repatriate the mortal remains of a Kanhangad native from the UAE, after a steep hospital bill was drastically reduced through the intervention of IUML leader Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and expatriate organisations.

Venu Gopal, popularly known as Venu Ettan, a resident of Athikkoth in Kanhangad, had been undergoing treatment at Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah since March 17 after suffering a heart attack and stroke. Despite efforts by local representatives to facilitate his return, no concrete assistance materialised while he was undergoing treatment.

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He passed away at the hospital a few days ago. The family then faced a major hurdle as the hospital bill, which amounted to approximately ₹75 lakh, had to be cleared to release the body. As the patient did not have insurance coverage, the relatives were unable to arrange the amount.

Although hospital authorities later reduced the bill, it remained beyond the family’s means. In this difficult situation, local political and community leaders stepped in to help.

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Following advice from leaders, the family reached out to Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and Indian Union Muslim League representatives. Subsequently, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal intervened in the matter after being approached by the family. He contacted hospital owner Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and conveyed the family’s financial distress.

Responding positively, the hospital management agreed to further reduce the bill, enabling the release of the body.

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The required amount was then raised through a coordinated effort by around 13 organisations, including the Indian Association Sharjah, Tanhal, and several expatriate and welfare groups. KMCC leaders also facilitated arrangements to transport the body to India.

Seema Hari, a councillor of Kanhanval municipality and a relative of Venu Gopal, extended thanks to Sadiq Ali Thangal and the hospital authorities in her social media post. "The effort from Thangal and Hospital authorities is a powerful example of humanitarian values transcending barriers of religion and politics," she said.

The mortal remains are scheduled to be flown to Kozhikode on a late-night flight on Friday.