In an effort to address rising screen addiction among children, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Kerala government to enact a law regulating screen usage for those up to 18 years of age.

The Commission observed that screen addiction has emerged as a major concern in the post-COVID period, with excessive use of the internet, mobile games and social media adversely affecting children’s mental, physical, emotional and academic well-being.

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Citing expert findings, it recommended that children below the age of two should completely avoid screen exposure except for video calls. For those up to five years, screen time should be limited to one hour under parental supervision, while children up to 12 years should restrict usage to a maximum of two hours a day. For those up to 18 years, screen time outside academic purposes should not exceed two hours.

A division bench comprising Commission chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member Shajes Bhaskar issued the order, recommending the formation of a high-level committee under the General Education Department Principal Secretary to frame the legislation and take further steps. The proposed committee should include the Principal Secretaries of the Women and Child Development, Health, Law, and Electronics and Information Technology departments, along with the State Police Chief.

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The Commission also directed that students should not be allowed to bring or use mobile phones or tablets in schools. However, in unavoidable circumstances, devices may be brought only with parental consent and must be handed over to the class teacher for regulated use.

If students violate these rules, they should be warned initially, while repeat violations should result in confiscation of the device, the Commission said. It added that any bag or body checks to detect mobile phones must not compromise students’ dignity, and teachers should handle such situations sensitively.

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Schools have been directed to issue clear guidelines on mobile phone usage to parents at the beginning of the academic year through PTA meetings. Additionally, institutions should organise at least four expert-led sessions of two hours each annually to raise digital awareness among students.

The Commission also recommended promoting extracurricular activities such as sports, yoga, aerobics, language classes, literature and science clubs, reading, crafts and vocational training to reduce screen dependency.

The recommendations are to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic year by the General Education Department.