Paravur: A four member family has been left homeless after a private bank attached and sealed the house they had taken on lease, leaving their essentials and documents locked inside.

The family was unable to take even a change of clothes before being forced out of the house, leaving all their medicines, essential items, and important documents, including certificates, locked inside and inaccessible. Latheef, a daily wage worker from Thottu Veliparambu at Cheryapilly, Kaitharam, is now struggling to cope with the situation along with his family.

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Latheef had taken the house on rent from a Pachalam native on October 26, 2024, for a period of 11 months, paying Rs.3.5 lakh as advance. It was only after moving in that he came to know that the house owner had availed a loan from a private bank. As the loan went into default, bank representatives had been visiting the house frequently.

When the 11 month rental period ended, Latheef expressed his willingness to vacate the house, but the owner did not return the advance amount. Following a complaint filed with the Paravur police, Rs.1 lakh was returned in two instalments, but the remaining Rs.2.5 lakh is still pending.

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Meanwhile, bank officials had twice asked Latheef to vacate the house, but he did not agree. On Monday afternoon, Latheef was called to the police station on the pretext that the house owner wanted to meet him. According to his wife Shameena, when he reached the station, bank officials were already present. She alleged that when he attempted to return, he was made to remain at the station, during which time bank officials went to the house, locked it and sealed it.

With no place to go, the family has currently taken shelter in a relative’s rented house.