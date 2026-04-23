Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release in Thiruvananthapuram; Alcohol De-addiction Meet in Kottayam; panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective in Kochi'; World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release. 3:00 pm

Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release. 3:00 pm Pujappura C. Achutha Menon Centre: Samanvayam Discussion Forum, Poetry Gathering. 3:00 pm

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Kottayam

DC East Street, Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Prasanna Greaseloni's Painting Exhibition – 10:00 am.

Prasanna Greaseloni's Painting Exhibition – 10:00 am. Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.

Dental Camp – 10:30 am. Vakathanam St. John's Valiapally Hall: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.

Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm. Orthodox Diocese Center Kottayam: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.

Ernakulam

Kaloor Vylopilli Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): World Book Day celebration and presentation of the Mali Children's Literature Award, led by the International Book Festival Committee, 10:30 am.

World Book Day celebration and presentation of the Mali Children's Literature Award, led by the International Book Festival Committee, 10:30 am. Kakkanad Sainik Rest House: Special interaction program for retired personnel of the Navy and their family members, organized by Southern Naval Command, 11:00 am.

Special interaction program for retired personnel of the Navy and their family members, organized by Southern Naval Command, 11:00 am. Kammattipadam Shanthi Bhavan: Panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective', organized by the Cultural Academy for Peace, 2:45 pm.

Panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective', organized by the Cultural Academy for Peace, 2:45 pm. Kacheripady Pranatha Books: World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja Bhattathiri, 5:30 pm.

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Kozhikode