Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including World book day celebrations, art exhibitions, and health camps.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including World book day celebrations, art exhibitions, and health camps.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including World book day celebrations, art exhibitions, and health camps.

Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release in Thiruvananthapuram; Alcohol De-addiction Meet in Kottayam; panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective in Kochi'; World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Press Club: Democratic Art and Literature Forum's World Book Day celebration and book release. 3:00 pm
  • Pujappura C. Achutha Menon Centre: Samanvayam Discussion Forum, Poetry Gathering. 3:00 pm
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Kottayam

  • DC East Street, Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Prasanna Greaseloni's Painting Exhibition – 10:00 am.
  • Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.
  • Vakathanam St. John's Valiapally Hall: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.
  • Orthodox Diocese Center Kottayam: Alcohol De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.

Ernakulam

  • Kaloor Vylopilli Samskarika Kendram (Cultural Centre): World Book Day celebration and presentation of the Mali Children's Literature Award, led by the International Book Festival Committee, 10:30 am.
  • Kakkanad Sainik Rest House: Special interaction program for retired personnel of the Navy and their family members, organized by Southern Naval Command, 11:00 am.
  • Kammattipadam Shanthi Bhavan: Panel discussion on the topic 'Domestic Violence from a Peace Perspective', organized by the Cultural Academy for Peace, 2:45 pm.
  • Kacheripady Pranatha Books: World Book Day celebration and lecture by writer Tanuja Bhattathiri, 5:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Near Civil Station, KSSPU District Committee Office: Kerala State Service Pensioners Union State Conference Reception Committee Office Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 9:30 am
  • Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Aapta Mitra Training 10:00 am
  • Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram Video Exhibition led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation. Inauguration by Dr E T Neelakandan Moos 10:00 am
  • Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition 11:00 am
  • DDE Conference Hall: 'Darshanam' Cultural Forum's World Book Day event - Poet P.K. Gopi 1:30 pm
  • Railway Station Premises: Youth Anti-Drug Rally organized by Shanthigiri Ashram. Flagged off by Deputy Excise Commissioner Jimmy Joseph 3:00 pm
  • Town Hall: Thakazhi Birth Anniversary Celebration, Thakazhi Smaraka Puraskaram Presentation by P S Sreedharan Pillai, U.K. Kumaran 3:30 pm
  • New Bus Stand: 'Paattum Varayum' (Song and Drawing) against Caste Vituperation, organized by PKS District Committee 5:00 pm
  • Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: 'Raktharatchas' Drama by Aries Kalaanilayam 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm
  • Mukhadaar CSCO ITI College Hall: INL Foundation Day Council Meet Inauguration by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 7:30 pm
  • Eranjipalam Vaghbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala: World Book Day Celebration - Writers and Readers Meet 6:00 pm

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