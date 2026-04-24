John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.

John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.

John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.

Dental camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event at Town Hall, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Kottayam

  • D C Kizhakemuri Edam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Prasanna Greeceyloni's painting exhibition – 10:00 am
  • Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.
  • Vakathanom Vellikattu Dayara Hall: De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.
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Kochi

  • Chavara Cultural Centre: John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M.K. Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre – 5:30 pm
  • Kaloor Gokulam Park: Annual Conference of Oculoplastics Association of India – 5:30 pm
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kalamandalam Kesavan Memorial ‘Kesaveeyam 2026’ – Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena, organized by Edappally Dance Lovers' Association – Prayanam – 6:00 pm
  • Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Swathi Kalolsavam by Kerala Fine Arts Society – Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam dance performances – 6:30 pm
  • South Kalamassery Hotel Seabird: Materials Management Day Celebration led by Indian Institute of Materials Management – 6:30 pm
  • Ernakulam Press Club: N.V. Paily Memorial Media Awards distribution – Minister K. Rajan, Sebastian Paul – 12:00 pm

Kozhikode

  • Mananchira Public Library Hall: Inauguration of Kerala State Librarians Union Taluk Conference by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 9:00 am
  • Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Apta Mitra Training (Youth Volunteer Training) – 10:00 am
  • Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Video Exhibition of Athirathram conducted by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, inaugurated by Acharya Somadevaji – 10:00 am
  • Chavara Cultural Centre: Book Release – Aliyazhi Himasthali, Samasthali – Asha Menon – 10:30 am
  • Karaparambu Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution arranged by Hotel Clock Tower, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 10:30 am
  • Puthiyapalam Mini Bypass Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution by Peoples Welfare Cooperative Society, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 11:00 am
  • Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition – 11:00 am
  • Providence Girls Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Book Release by Nadakkavu URC Children – 2:30 pm
  • Beach: Kaphit Cricket Premier League Match – 3:00 pm
  • Town Hall: Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event. Inauguration by Anwar Sadath – 4:00 pm
  • Pantheerankavu Capcon City: 1000 Key Handover Ceremony – 3:00 pm
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