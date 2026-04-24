Key events in Kerala today: Dental camp, book release, film screening on April 24
John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.
John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.
John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M K Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre will begin at 5.30 pm.
Dental camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event at Town Hall, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, April 24, 2026.
Kottayam
- D C Kizhakemuri Edam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Prasanna Greeceyloni's painting exhibition – 10:00 am
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.
- Vakathanom Vellikattu Dayara Hall: De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.
Kochi
- Chavara Cultural Centre: John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M.K. Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre – 5:30 pm
- Kaloor Gokulam Park: Annual Conference of Oculoplastics Association of India – 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kalamandalam Kesavan Memorial ‘Kesaveeyam 2026’ – Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena, organized by Edappally Dance Lovers' Association – Prayanam – 6:00 pm
- Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Swathi Kalolsavam by Kerala Fine Arts Society – Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam dance performances – 6:30 pm
- South Kalamassery Hotel Seabird: Materials Management Day Celebration led by Indian Institute of Materials Management – 6:30 pm
- Ernakulam Press Club: N.V. Paily Memorial Media Awards distribution – Minister K. Rajan, Sebastian Paul – 12:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Mananchira Public Library Hall: Inauguration of Kerala State Librarians Union Taluk Conference by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 9:00 am
- Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Apta Mitra Training (Youth Volunteer Training) – 10:00 am
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Video Exhibition of Athirathram conducted by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, inaugurated by Acharya Somadevaji – 10:00 am
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Book Release – Aliyazhi Himasthali, Samasthali – Asha Menon – 10:30 am
- Karaparambu Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution arranged by Hotel Clock Tower, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 10:30 am
- Puthiyapalam Mini Bypass Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution by Peoples Welfare Cooperative Society, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 11:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition – 11:00 am
- Providence Girls Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Book Release by Nadakkavu URC Children – 2:30 pm
- Beach: Kaphit Cricket Premier League Match – 3:00 pm
- Town Hall: Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event. Inauguration by Anwar Sadath – 4:00 pm
- Pantheerankavu Capcon City: 1000 Key Handover Ceremony – 3:00 pm