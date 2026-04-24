A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday following an altercation with a friend. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of Elluvila.

According to Kattakkada police, the incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm near Neyyar Medicity Hospital in Kattakkada. Police said Rahul was attacked on the road after a dispute escalated into a violent confrontation. The accused, believed to be his friend, has not yet been identified.

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Rahul sustained a stab injury to his abdomen and was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The inquest was completed, and the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for postmortem. It will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.

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Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused. The motive behind the crime and the weapon used are yet to be ascertained.