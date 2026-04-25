The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Saturday said power demand in the state has exceeded expectations, with efforts underway to ensure uninterrupted supply by maximising domestic generation and procuring electricity from outside.

With summer heat intensifying, consumption has surged sharply. Peak usage touched an all-time high of 117.16 million units on April 18. Evening demand between 6 pm and 10 pm also hit a record 6,033 MW, while it briefly rose to 6,195 MW at 10.30 pm on April 23.

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The sharp rise in demand has put pressure on the transmission and distribution network, resulting in voltage fluctuations in some areas. KSEB said it is addressing the issue through network reconfiguration and other measures to minimise inconvenience. The statement comes amid reports of multiple power outages in parts of the state, particularly at night.

To manage the situation, KSEB has urged consumers to reduce electricity use between 6 pm and 11 pm. It advised avoiding high-power appliances such as pump sets, induction stoves, water heaters, irons, washing machines and air conditioners during peak hours, and to shift electric vehicle charging to non-peak times.

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Consumers have also been asked to set air conditioners at 24–26 degrees Celsius and switch off unnecessary lights and appliances. These steps, the board said, will help ease peak-time pressure and lower electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said no formal restrictions have been imposed so far. He clarified that recent disruptions were due to transformer tripping caused by overload when consumption exceeds capacity. While acknowledging that regulation may be necessary if shortages arise, he said voluntary reduction in usage by the public would be the best immediate solution.