The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that all training programmes conducted in schools across Kerala during April and May must end by 10.30 am, citing extreme summer heat.

A bench comprising Chairperson K V Manojkumar and members Shajesh Bhaskar and Dr Wilson ordered that activities such as children’s games, NCC, SPC, Scouts and Guides parades, assemblies and excursions be completely avoided during this period.

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The Commission also said children attending essential training sessions should be given temporary exemption from wearing school uniforms and allowed to wear comfortable clothing. It termed conducting trainings from morning to evening and enforcing uniforms in the current weather a serious violation of child rights.

The order noted that extreme heat can lead to physical discomfort, fatigue, dehydration and dizziness among children, and stated that school uniforms should not be made mandatory until weather conditions improve.

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The directive was issued based on a complaint by individuals from Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, who sought permission for children to attend training in comfortable attire.

The Commission instructed the Directorate of General Education, State Nodal Officer (SNO) for the Student Police Cadet (SPC), NCC Additional Director General, and Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner to implement the order. Authorities have also been asked to submit an action taken report within 15 days under Rule 45 of the Kerala State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Rules, 2012.