Pallickal: An atmospheric research device launched by ISRO fell in a residential area in Pallickal on Tuesday night, triggering panic among local residents

The incident occurred around 8 pm the other day near Kettidam Mookku Junction on the Pallickal–Parippally Road, when the device landed on the back of two-wheeler riders passing through the area. As the instrument was lightweight, the incident caused no injuries.

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The device, which had been suspended from a hydrogen balloon, came crashing to the ground after the balloon burst. After stopping their vehicle to inspect what had struck them, the riders found that the motor attached to the device was still functioning. Local residents who gathered at the scene were also alarmed by the sight.

A detailed inspection by the Pallickal police, which soon arrived at the spot, revealed markings in English stating that the device belonged to ISRO and posed no risk of explosion or danger, easing public concern.

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Officials said ISRO launches such devices every month using hydrogen-filled balloons to study the atmosphere and collect data related to weather conditions, wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and low-pressure systems. The instrument can travel to an altitude of around 35 kilometres. During summer, it may drift as far as 150 kilometres before falling into the sea. However, depending on wind direction and weather conditions, it may occasionally land onshore.

ISRO personnel stated that the device is fitted with only a very small motor and would not pose any danger even if it falls in populated areas. Police said the device, which had been kept at the Pallickal station, was later handed over to the authorities.