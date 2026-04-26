A 36-year-old man went missing while bathing in the Pampa river in Pathanamthitta on Sunday evening.

The man has been identified as Sujith M S, a native of Elivalikkara in Kottayam.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when Sujith, along with five friends, went to the river at Edakadathy, about 6 km from his home. He is suspected to have been trapped in a deep river pit, a known hazard in the area where multiple drowning incidents have been reported in the past, locals said.

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His friends alerted nearby residents, who informed the fire force and police. A fire force unit from Ranni reached the spot first, followed by additional teams from Pathanamthitta and Kanjirappally, as scuba support was required for the search.

However, the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall due to poor visibility. “The search has been halted for the day and will resume at 6.30 am on Monday,” an officer said. Police personnel from the Erumeli station also assisted in the operation.

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Sujith, a daily wage worker, was engaged in painting, construction, and sales work. According to Erumeli panchayat member Benoy Elavunkal, visiting nearby river spots is common during summer. “He and his friends had gone there to escape the intense heat,” he said.

Locals pointed out that the area draws visitors from as far as 15–20 km during the summer. However, despite lower water levels, the presence of deep pits makes it dangerous, especially for those unfamiliar with the terrain or lacking swimming skills.

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Sujith is survived by his father Sunil, mother Aswathy, and younger siblings Sreejith and Ranjith.