Koothuparamba: At a time when the scorching summer heat has left towns and villages gasping for relief, an unexpected and refreshing sight has captured attention in the courtyard of Kinavakkal Juma Masjid, where a date palm stands heavy with ripening fruit.

The sight of the tree flourishing and bearing fruit far from its native desert landscape has brought delight and wonder to all who have beheld it. Two date palms, grown from saplings brought from Rajasthan, were planted in the mosque compound three years ago during renovation works.

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It usually takes around six months for the dates to fully ripen after the fruits first appear.In Gulf countries, date palms typically bear fruit during the intensely hot month of August. However, as that period coincides with Kerala’s monsoon season, mosque committee members are concerned whether the fruits will ripen fully.

Many visitors have been arriving at the mosque to witness the rare sight and capture photographs of the fruit-laden tree.