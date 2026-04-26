A gathering and discussion on the topic 'ONV in Memories' in Kochi; Medical summit organised by Fraternity Movement State Committee and Medical Fraternity in Kozhikode; Dental Camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kilimanoor Vyaparabhavan: Raja Ravi Varma Birth Anniversary Celebration by Kalam Cultural Committee, Drawing Competition - 9:00 am, Art Award Presentation, Nemom Pushparaj, Dr M G Sashi Bhushan - 12:30 pm.

Raja Ravi Varma Birth Anniversary Celebration by Kalam Cultural Committee, Drawing Competition - 9:00 am, Art Award Presentation, Nemom Pushparaj, Dr M G Sashi Bhushan - 12:30 pm. Karett Karthika Hotel: Kerala State Ex-Service League Pullayil Unit Women's Wing Annual Celebration, Retd Colonel B Surendran - 9:30 am, Cultural Programs, Honouring, Prize Distribution - 2:00 pm.

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Kottayam

Kottayam Public Library Hall: Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition - 5:00 pm.

Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition - 5:00 pm. Kottayam IMA Hall: Private Building Contractors Association District Family Meet. Inauguration by K Anil Kumar - 2:30 pm.

Private Building Contractors Association District Family Meet. Inauguration by K Anil Kumar - 2:30 pm. Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Career Guidance Class led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by T J Vinod MLA - 10:00 am.

Career Guidance Class led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by T J Vinod MLA - 10:00 am. Kaloor Hotel Gokulam Park: Oculoplasty Association of India Conference - 10:00 am.

Oculoplasty Association of India Conference - 10:00 am. Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithiyayogam - Topic: ONV in Memories - 11:00 am.

Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithiyayogam - Topic: ONV in Memories - 11:00 am. Kadavantra Soyus Library: Lecture by Former Kerala Animal Husbandry Director Dr G Madhavan Nair in connection with Veterinary Day - 5:00 pm.

Lecture by Former Kerala Animal Husbandry Director Dr G Madhavan Nair in connection with Veterinary Day - 5:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Memorial for Edappally resident N. Ramachandran, who was martyred in Pahalgam by terrorists - Justice N Nagresh - 10:00 am.

Memorial for Edappally resident N. Ramachandran, who was martyred in Pahalgam by terrorists - Justice N Nagresh - 10:00 am. Kaloor Renewal Centre: NCP (S) General Body Meeting - 2:30 pm.

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Kozhikode