Key events in Kerala today: Career guidance class, dental camp, ONV Kurup memorial meet on April 26
Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition is being held at Kottayam Public Library Hall.
Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition is being held at Kottayam Public Library Hall.
Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition is being held at Kottayam Public Library Hall.
A gathering and discussion on the topic 'ONV in Memories' in Kochi; Medical summit organised by Fraternity Movement State Committee and Medical Fraternity in Kozhikode; Dental Camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kilimanoor Vyaparabhavan: Raja Ravi Varma Birth Anniversary Celebration by Kalam Cultural Committee, Drawing Competition - 9:00 am, Art Award Presentation, Nemom Pushparaj, Dr M G Sashi Bhushan - 12:30 pm.
- Karett Karthika Hotel: Kerala State Ex-Service League Pullayil Unit Women's Wing Annual Celebration, Retd Colonel B Surendran - 9:30 am, Cultural Programs, Honouring, Prize Distribution - 2:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library Hall: Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition - 5:00 pm.
- Kottayam IMA Hall: Private Building Contractors Association District Family Meet. Inauguration by K Anil Kumar - 2:30 pm.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Career Guidance Class led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by T J Vinod MLA - 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Hotel Gokulam Park: Oculoplasty Association of India Conference - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithiyayogam - Topic: ONV in Memories - 11:00 am.
- Kadavantra Soyus Library: Lecture by Former Kerala Animal Husbandry Director Dr G Madhavan Nair in connection with Veterinary Day - 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Memorial for Edappally resident N. Ramachandran, who was martyred in Pahalgam by terrorists - Justice N Nagresh - 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: NCP (S) General Body Meeting - 2:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Calicut Beach, Customs Road - Near Galaxy Al Safa Tower: Ziasco Abhaya Project - Foundation Stone Laying for the 25th House - Kozhikode Chief Qazi Muhammadkoya Jamallulayli - 8:30 am.
- Sarovaram Calicut Trade Centre: Lions International 318-E District Convention - Chief Guest Principal Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy - 9:30 am.
- Akalapuzha Houseboat: War Injured Veterans Association Kerala First Anniversary and Family Meet - 10:00 am.
- Tali Corporation Jubilee Hall: Medical Summit organized by Fraternity Movement State Committee and Medical Fraternity - Inauguration by Welfare Party State President Razak Paleri - 10:00 am.
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram closing ceremony by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh - Inauguration by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, Award Presentation of Sangeethabharathi Award to Singer M.G. Sreekumar - 10:00 am.
- Hotel Next Stay Kasaba Inn: Jain University's 'Meet the JGU Team - In Your City' Program - 10:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Art Exhibition - 11:00 am.
- Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: Aries Kala Nilayam's Raktharakshass Play - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm.
- Beach: Caafit Cricket Premier League for IT Sector Employees - 3:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Kolenchery Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel Meeting - Dr. N.M. Joseph - 3:00 pm.
- West Nadakkavu Nedungadi Garden Ground: West Nadakkavu Rain Residents Association Annual Meet and Family Gathering - Inauguration by Traffic CI Abdul Hakim - 5:00 pm.
- Malaparambu Housing Colony Hall: Dr M G S Narayanan's First Death Anniversary - Commemorative Meeting - Former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai - 5:30 pm.
- Beach Cosmopolitan Club: Malabar Chamber of Commerce Family Fest - 5:30 pm.