Thrissur: The death of a 27-year-old man from Chelakkara, which had raised suspicions, took a turn on Monday with the arrest of his elder brother, as postmortem examination findings pointed to possible foul play. The arrested has been identified as Anvar (32), brother of the deceased Ansar.

Ansar, son of Ali of Pulikkal House in Pulakode, Chelakkara, was found unconscious inside his house on Sunday morning. A driver by profession, he was found lying near the stairway in the dining area at his house around 7 am. He was taken to Chelakkara Government Taluk Hospital, where he was declared dead at 7.40 am.

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Police had initially noted injury marks, including scratches on his body, and said a postmortem examination was required to determine the cause of death. Early assessments suggested a possible accidental fall.

However, the postmortem report revealed that the death was caused by a deep head injury, raising suspicions of foul play. Following questioning, Chelakkara police arrested Anvar in connection with the case.

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Police said they suspect the involvement of more persons in the incident and have intensified the investigation. The victim’s friends and close contacts are being questioned, and further arrests are likely, police added.