Kalpetta: While the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF government face criticism over delays in completing rehabilitation projects for the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide survivors, it is a proud moment for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The party independently mobilized funds to purchase 11 acres and construct homes for 105 families, completing the first phase of rehabilitation, with 51 families shifting into their new houses on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is located at Vellithode near Thrikkaipatta, 7 km from Muttil on the Muttil–Meppadi road.

Each house, nestled on 8 cents, measures 1,060 sq ft and includes three bedrooms, two with attached bathrooms. All facilities including dining hall, common space, living room and a small veranda, are there. The construction cost per house is ₹26 lakh. Beneficiaries were selected from the list prepared by the state government. The government had also provided ₹15 lakh to families who opted out from its housing scheme for other housing schemes.

Well-known architect Tony Joseph designed the houses with provisions for adding an additional floor in future.

Since the devastating landslide struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, IUML has mobilized over ₹37 crore through crowdfunding via its ‘For Wayanad’ app, which remains active and open to contributions. This approach helped the party counter potential allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite carrying a communal tag in its name and striving to maintain a secular image, the party ensured that all 14 non-Muslim families were included in the first phase of the housing project.

Binimol, a widowed beneficiary who moved into her house earlier, said she was confident IUML would keep its promise. Speaking to Onmanorama, she expressed satisfaction with her new home. Her housewarming ceremony took place on Sunday morning, marked by traditional rituals such as palukachal, lighting a lamp at the veranda, and a Ganapathy Homam conducted at 3 am IUML leaders also were present to express solidarity.

Binimol had faced hardships even before the landslide. Her husband, Chandran, had passed away years earlier, leaving her to care for their two children. She had built a house on four cents of land in Chooralmala four years ago, but the landslide destroyed it. Fortunately, she and her children survived after being urged to relocate by a well-wisher, whose own family tragically perished in the disaster. “I never imagined I would receive such a beautiful home in such a serene location,” she said, pointing to the surrounding paddy fields and mountain ranges.

The first families to move into the settlement included Chooralmala native Sherfudheen Faizy and Punchirimattam native Chandran. Since the disaster, Sherfudheen had been living in a rented house in Palavayal, while Chandran and his family were staying in a rented accommodation in Nedumkarana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster to Festive Mood

The rehabilitation village is currently in a festive mood, with families assisting one another during the move. Volunteers have been ensuring that new residents have everything they need to begin their lives anew. Many families have already shifted over the past two days.

Though the houses were completed earlier, the survivors themselves decided to step into a new life together on a single day.

Most families are expected to move in on Monday, culminating in a common function in the evening followed by a feast, said IUML leader Salim Memana, who is overseeing the arrangements. A large pandal has been set up to accommodate guests, with each family allowed to invite 20 people.

“We have instructed our workers to refrain from visiting the settlement on Monday, as it is intended to be a private function for the families. Their privacy must be respected,” he added.

It may be recalled that IUML chief Sayyid Saddiq Ali Shihab Thangal dedicated the entire housing complex to the families on February 28, in the presence of party workers, beneficiaries, and residents from Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

IUML has also ensured that each family has everything they need to start a life afresh, said an IUML volunteer. Various organizations affiliated to IUML have catered to needs including furniture, kitchen utensil, gadgets, fans, and beds and pillows.

The project is a flagship initiative of IUML, aimed at reinforcing its commitment to people in distress while also projecting a more inclusive and secular identity, IUML leaders said.