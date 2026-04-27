Key events in Kerala today: Badminton championship, photography exhibition mark April 27
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and community meetings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and community meetings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural performances, exhibitions, and community meetings.
Thiruvananthapuram
- In front of Secretariat: INTUC Anti-War Campaign Inauguration by V.M. Sudheeran at 10:00 am.
- Press Club PCS: J.C. Daniel Commemoration at 4:00 pm.
- Fine Arts College: Lightsource Photography Exhibition at 9:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Joint Council of State Service Organisations State Special Convention. CPI State Assistant Secretary P.P. Suneer MP - 11:30 am.
- Ernakulam South SNV Sadanam: Birth anniversary of Prof. P.S. Velayudhan, founder president of Kerala History Association, and release of the second edition of his biography - 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Natyakalari of School of Dance, Dance Performance - 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Grammajana Samudayam Hall: B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Devotional Discourse Series - 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship, organized by the District Badminton Association, 10:30 am.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Corporation Pre-monsoon Cleaning, Residents Association Meeting, Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 3:00 pm.
- Academy Art Gallery: Art exhibition by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Muhammad Naoor, "Ek Duniyalaharonke Neeche". Inauguration by N.K.P. Muthukoya 4:30 pm.
- Amalapuri Chavara Hall: Book release of K.F. George's "Ormachillukalile Marmarangal". Speakers: Writer U.K. Kumaran, Malayala Manorama Senior Coordinating Editor Anil Radhakrishnan 5:00 pm.
- Nalanda: Kerala NGO Sangh District Conference, District Council Inauguration by State Joint Secretary P.K. Shaji 5:00 pm.
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