APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday in view of the statewide hartal called by various Dalit organisations.

In a statement, KTU said the exams scheduled for Tuesday have been deferred. "The examinations scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed and the revised date will be published on the KTU website shortly," it said in a statement.

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Separately, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), in an order dated April 24, announced that all examinations scheduled for April 28 remain postponed. The university said new dates will be announced soon.

The hartal has been called by multiple Dalit organisations demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj at Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy.