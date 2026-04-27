Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday said that “Veettu Koottangal” (neighbourhood gatherings) could be developed into a powerful platform to counter growing social isolation in Kerala, much like the traditional joint family system.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the seventh season of the Manorama Online – Malabar Gold and Diamonds Chuttuvattom Awards.

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Highlighting the increasing sense of isolation among Malayalis, Satheesan said residents’ associations should foster a culture of inclusiveness and friendship that cuts across age groups. “There is no better platform than Veettu Koottangal to bring people together,” he said.

He noted that residents’ associations can also serve as common platforms for promoting initiatives such as women’s empowerment, environmental protection, water conservation, and organic farming. “At a time when there are attempts to divide society, neighbourhood unity can bring people together. It can act as a new driving force for social change,” he said. He also stressed the need to promote cleanliness as a culture and take a firm stand against substance abuse, observing that such activities tend to decline in areas with active residents’ associations.

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Referring to recent examples, Satheesan said he had seen neighbourhood groups placing earthen pots filled with water on trees for birds during the summer. He expressed hope that such community-driven efforts would inspire positive change across the state.

Residents’ associations that secured top positions in the previous six seasons of the awards were honoured at the event. These included Niravu Residents’ Association (Kozhikode), Edachery Residents’ Association (Kannur), Newman Residents’ Association (Thodupuzha), Thuruthikkara South-West Residents’ Association, Poonthura Unninagar Residents’ Association (Thiruvananthapuram), and Hello Residents’ Association (Ottappalam).

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Among those who addressed the gathering were U V Jose, Dr Ajith Kaliyath, and Jovy M Thevara.

Registered residents’ and flat associations are eligible to participate in the Chuttuvattom Awards by submitting details, including the association’s name, registration number, and office-bearers via WhatsApp. Winners will be selected from the best associations across districts.

State-level winners will receive prizes worth ₹6 lakh, including ₹1 lakh for first place, ₹75,000 for second, and ₹50,000 for third. Awards will also be presented to top-performing associations in all 14 districts. For more information, visit: www.chuttuvattomawards.com