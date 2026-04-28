Kochi: The case registered against actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shiyas Kareem over allegations of financial fraud and sexual exploitation is set to be transferred from Kochi City police to the Kozhikode City police.

According to Palarivattom police, the complaint was initially filed with them by the woman complainant, a non-resident Keralite (NRK), currently residing in Kochi. However, authorities have decided to hand over the investigation to Chevayur police station in Kozhikode City police limits after determining that the alleged incidents primarily occurred there.

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A senior police officer told Onmanorama that the complainant and the accused had lived together in Kozhikode, where the alleged offences, including financial transactions and instances of abuse, took place. “The complainant shifted to a flat in Palarivattom only two months ago and later approached us with the complaint. Since the place of occurrence falls under Kozhikode, the case will be transferred accordingly,” the officer said.

The case has been registered under sections 318 (4) for cheating, 351 (2) for criminal intimidation and 79 for intentionally insulting the modesty of a woman. The police clarified that the accused has not yet been summoned, as procedural steps are underway to transfer the case to the appropriate jurisdiction.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that her association with Kareem began through social media and later developed into a live-in relationship starting in August 2024. She claimed that during this period, he allegedly obtained substantial sums of money from her under various pretexts, including financial liabilities and a proposed investment in a gym renovation project in Perumbavoor.

The complainant has further alleged that the total financial loss exceeds ₹50 lakh. She also accused the actor of continued exploitation and threats, including blackmail involving private visuals, when she sought the return of her money.

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Police sources confirmed that the complainant has submitted supporting materials such as bank records, digital communications, and audio evidence as part of the preliminary inquiry.

Chevayur police will review the evidence and decide on further action, including the subsequent investigation steps, once the case is officially transferred.