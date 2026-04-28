Key events in Kerala today: Film exhibition in memory of Shaji N Karun, free medical camp on April 28
Seminar on 'Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions' by Justice P S Gopinathan at Gandhibhavan in Kacheripady, Kochi.
Seminar on 'Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions' by Justice P S Gopinathan at Gandhibhavan in Kacheripady, Kochi.
Seminar on 'Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions' by Justice P S Gopinathan at Gandhibhavan in Kacheripady, Kochi.
'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela in Thiruvananthapuram; dental camp in Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients in Puthuvype area in Kochi; District Badminton Championship at Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 28.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thycaud Ganesham: 'Made in Korea' film screening at Surya Mela - 6:45 pm
- Press Club TNG Hall: Media Studies Centre presents the Satyajit Ray Memorial Award - K Jayakumar - 4:00 pm
- Kalabhavan Theatre: Film exhibition in memory of Shaj N Karun's first death anniversary - 9:30 pm
- KSTA Hall Thycaud: G G Charitable Trust project review - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am
- Panachikkad Dakshinamukambi: Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Narayaneeya recitation - 1:00 pm
- Puthuppally Kannukuzhi Bridge near Barook Bhavan: Bible class. Pastor P.T. Thomas - 7:00 pm
Kochi
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: LK International Short Film Festival. Inauguration - Film critic Philip Chee - 9:30 am, Concluding ceremony - Adoor Gopalakrishnan - 7:00 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation National Conference begins - 10:00 am, Rally from near St. Albert's College - 4:00 pm, Inauguration by Justice V.G. Arun - 5:00 pm
- Puthuvypu Area: Ernakulam Specialist Hospital's Sneha Thanal (Shade of Love), free care and medicine distribution for bedridden patients - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam General Hospital Telemedicine Hall: Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society medicine distribution and financial aid distribution - 11:00 am
- Karikkamuri Chavara Library Hall: 'Shaji N Karun Memorial' film screening - 'Piravi' organized by Cochin Film Society and Chavara Cultural Centre - 3:00 pm, Memorial and discussion - Sreevalsan J. Menon, Ajaykumar - 5:00 pm, Film screening - 'Vanaprastham' - 6:00 pm
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on "Fireworks Accidents, Prevention, and Permanent Solutions" by Justice P S Gopinathan - 4:00 pm
- Ernakulam Grama Janasamudayam Hall: B. Sundarkumar's Sreekrishna Bhakthi discourse series - 6:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazhchavattam (Weekly event) - 5:30 pm, Inauguration of Edappally Nruthaswadana Sadassu's anniversary by actress Muthumani - 6:00 pm, Bharatanatyam by Divyashree and troupe, Mohiniyattam by Kerala Kalaalayam Dance School - 6:30 pm
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Kathakali Club's monthly program, Kathakali - Nalacharitam Fourth Day - 6:00 pm
- Kaloor NSS Karayogam Hall: Free Medical Camp in association with Makayir - 7:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: District Badminton Championship organized by District Badminton Association - 10:30 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition by Lakshadweep couple Naseera and Mohammed Noor, 'Ek Duniya Laharon Ke Neeche' - 11:00 am
- Cherooty Road MSS Auditorium: MSS Foundation Day. Seminar 'Cry for Justice, World Shattered by War, and the Legal Arena. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan - 4:00 pm
- Town Hall: Malikkadavu ST Film Society inauguration - Cultural programs - 5:30 pm
- Valiyangadi KGF Hall: Asha Bhosle tribute organized by Kerala Ghazal Foundation and Mehfil presented by Namratha Oathyoth - 7:00 pm