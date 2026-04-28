Mathew Achaadan (58), a native of Chalakudy Pariyaram, who lived for a decade with a transplanted heart, passed away on Monday. Achaadan was the first recipient of a heart transplant surgery arranged using air transport in Kerala. He died around 1 am on Monday on the way to the hospital after experiencing chest pain.

While working as an autorickshaw driver, Achaadan underwent a heart transplant surgery at the age of forty-seven after being diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, a disease that weakens the heart muscles. The surgery was performed at Lissie Hospital, Ernakulam, on July 15, 2015. At a time when air ambulances were not widely prevalent, the heart was transported to the hospital in a small Indian Navy aircraft.

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Doctors had instructed that the heart had to be brought from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi within 5 hours for the surgery. As it was not possible to transport it by road, air transport was the only option.

The then Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, intervened and arranged for air ambulance facilities from Kochi. The treatment was led by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram. Achaadan received the heart of Neelakant Sharma, a native of Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram, who was declared brain dead. Later, he returned to his normal life and continued working as an autorickshaw driver. On Sunday, he went to drop people off at church, but could not bring them back due to physical discomfort. He had been feeling tired for a few days, and on Monday, he passed away while on his way to the hospital.

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He is survived by his wife, Bindu Kottoli, and his children, Amal and Anna. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at St George Church, Pariyaram.