Wayanad: A retired headteacher who was injured after a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus rammed into the rear of her car at Vayakkara, Kattikkulam near here on Sunday, succumbed to her injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Jancy Joseph, 58, wife of Pazhukunnel TD Joseph (Mamachan), was a native of Anamala in Kattikkulam. Joseph was also injured in the accident. The mishap occurred when the bus, which reportedly went out of control, rammed into the rear of the car, in which Jancy and her husband were travelling. The car then crashed into a culvert after knocking down a concrete electric post.

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Jancy was rescued from the completely mangled car and was initially taken to the Wayanad Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, in an ambulance. Her condition worsened, following which she was shifted to the Moopan's Medical College Hospital, Meppadi, for better treatment. However, she passed away early on Tuesday.

Jancy is survived by Joseph, their children, Dr Aleena Joseph, who is with the Wayanad Medical College, Mananthavadi, and Aleesha Joseph, an MBBS student.