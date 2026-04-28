The 12-hour statewide hartal called by Dalit organisations, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj at Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy, began at 6 am on Tuesday.

The strike, being observed from 6 am to 6 pm, exempts all essential services. The action council has also said that vehicles will not be forcibly stopped during the strike. It has appealed to the public to cooperate with the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, several instances of buses being stopped and blocked by protesters were reported early on Tuesday morning.

Why was the strike called?

The strike was announced on Monday by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council along with around 52 Dalit and Adivasi organisations, demanding the arrest of those responsible for Nithin Raj’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student was allegedly subjected to harassment over his caste and complexion by faculty members. He was found injured on the college campus on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

What are the demands?

In addition to the arrest of those involved in Nithin Raj’s death, the organisations have also sought the implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act, which was drafted to curb caste-based discrimination in higher education. They have also demanded ₹10 crore in compensation for Nithin Raj’s family, along with the revocation of the affiliation of Anjarakandy Dental College. The organisers have further sought a judicially monitored investigation into the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

What will remain open?

Normal life is likely to remain largely unaffected in parts of the state, as business and commercial establishments have decided to operate as usual.

According to Rajkumar Karuvarath, Kannur district general secretary of the Bus Operators Association, private bus services in the district will operate as usual.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has also announced that shops across the state will remain open. In a statement, state vice-president and district president P C Jacob said the organisation does not support the hartal, citing that the investigation into the case appears to be progressing in the right direction. He also stated that all traders affiliated with the organisation will keep their shops open as usual.

Taking a similar stand, the Kerala Textiles and Garments Federation (KTGF) has also announced that textile shops will remain open and that it will not participate in the hartal. However, in its statement, it sought the arrest of those responsible for Nithin Raj’s death and called for measures to ensure such incidents do not recur. It added that the sector, which is experiencing a downturn, would not support the shutdown.

What would be affected?

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday.

Separately, CUSAT, in an order dated April 24, announced that all examinations scheduled for April 28 remain postponed. The university said new dates will be announced soon.