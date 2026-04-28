A major fire broke out in a three-storey building housing a furniture shop, an electrical store and an electric scooter showroom at Purameri in Nadapuram on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nadapuram Fire and Rescue Services, an alert was received around 2.45 pm. Two units from the Nadapuram station and one from Vadakara rushed to the spot and worked to control the flames.

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Former Purameri panchayat president Achuthan K said the fire had been raging for about 45 minutes and engulfed the entire building, which housed Keerthi Furniture, Uperi Electricals and a multi-brand electric scooter showroom.

The incident occurred while all three shops were functioning. Employees managed to evacuate in time, and no injuries were reported, he said. Though there are adjacent buildings, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading. While significant financial loss is suspected, there were no casualties, he added.