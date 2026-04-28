Pattikkad: In a small, crumbling house along the Pattikkad Chanoth Road, beside the Peechi right bank canal, Kalathiparambil Cicily lives a life that stands in stark contrast to her glorious sporting past. The 70-year-old veteran athlete now survives by delivering newspapers in Thrissur city, earning a modest income that now sustains her daily life.

A multiple medal winner, including gold, Cicily has represented Kerala in several state and national-level competitions organised by the Masters Athletic Federation of India. Her house in Pattikkad is now in a severely damaged condition after being subjected to repeated wildlife intrusions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband Vincent passed away 30 years ago and she has had no contact with her son for the past 16 years. At present, Cicily is staying temporarily at her ailing daughter’s home in Arimbur, who is herself a widow.

Cicily’s condition worsened following a major accident at Mulayam Road Junction on July 14, 2020, which left her unable to live independently. While waiting at a bus stop, she was hit by a motorcycle and suffered multiple fractures, confining her to prolonged bed rest. The case related to the accident has still not reached a conclusion while she has also lost mobility in her left hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cicily has represented India in international competitions held in countries such as China, Japan and Pakistan, winning medals in events including wrestling, walking and cycling. At the national level, she has competed across several states, securing victories while representing Kerala. Cicily has also secured top-three positions for 12 consecutive years in the national Masters Athletics Championships conducted for those above 35 years of age.

A few years ago, with the support of the local parish, the thatched roof of her house was replaced with tiles. It was only recently that she was finally granted ownership documents for her 1.75-cent plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, her government pension is not being fully disbursed due to technical issues. Nearly 60 percent of her house has collapsed, rendering it uninhabitable. Cicily now hopes that kind-hearted individuals will help her rebuild her home so she can live with dignity once again.