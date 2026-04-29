Kochi: Even after recording the highest inflow of water into its dams in three years, Kerala has slipped into a major electricity crisis, largely due to lapses in dam management and planning.

During the previous financial year, the state surrendered 1,514 million units of electricity from its share in the central pool. Even during this period, the generation of hydropower continued without a break. Experts point out that had authorities conserved water equivalent to about 500 million units of potential generation, it could have been strategically utilised later to boost output and help mitigate the present crisis.

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While the dams in Kerala together held water equivalent to 1,916 million units of electricity generation as on March 31, 2024, this figure rose slightly to 1,935 million units the following year. However, by March 31 this year, it had declined to 1,749.53 million units. This drop is notable, particularly as the state received inflows sufficient to generate 8,399 million units last year, compared to 6,608 million units in the previous year. At the same time, electricity consumption during the last financial year also fell by 1.26 per cent compared to the previous year.

Despite the substantial inflow into reservoirs, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is now facing criticism for its inability to utilise the water efficiently. In recent years, only smaller dams have consistently reached full capacity, while the storage potential of major reservoirs, including Idukki, has not been optimally utilised.

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During January, February and March, the cost of power purchase from outside the state is generally lower than in April. However, hydropower generation continued uninterrupted during this period too. Had generation been curtailed at that time, the conserved water could have been utilised in April, when demand peaks and grid prices are significantly higher, enabling the state to generate and sell power at better rates.

Kudankulam reactor resumes full operations

Meanwhile, the fault in the condenser cooling water pump of the first reactor at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant has been rectified, and operations have resumed. The shutdown of the 1,000 MW reactor had partially disrupted power supply to several states, including Kerala.

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According to authorities, both reactors at the plant are now operating at full capacity, and power allocation to southern states, including Kerala’s share of 266 MW, has been fully restored.