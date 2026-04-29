Thiruvananthapuram: A sharp surge in summer electricity demand, coupled with inadequate advance power procurement, has pushed Kerala into one of its most challenging electricity crises in recent years.

Although the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had, as early as April last year, projected a significant rise in electricity consumption for April and May this year, the agency failed to secure adequate power in advance. Instead, it relied on the assumption that electricity could be procured from the market in real time, as and when required.

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That expectation, however, did not materialise. An unexpectedly intense summer across the country, along with the sharp surge in power demand in northern India, tightened overall availability, pushing the state into a severe power crisis.



Commission raises doubts over demand projections

In July 2025, KSEB approached the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking approval for various power purchase agreements aimed at addressing the anticipated shortage up to May 2026. The Board projected a peak daily demand of 11.840 crore units in April, with a peak load requirement of 5,928 MW. For May, the estimates were even higher at 12.1 crore units and 6,118 MW respectively.

However, after comparing these figures with consumption patterns in 2025 and previous summer seasons, the Regulatory Commission expressed reservations over the projections. Despite this, KSEB stood firm on its estimates and the Commission eventually approved the contracts without major intervention.

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With daily electricity consumption on Monday (April 27) touching a record 11.826 crore units, the figures have now closely matched KSEB’s projections. At the same time, peak demand had already exceeded expectations, reaching 6,033 MW nearly two weeks earlier. On April 23, demand briefly surged to 6,196 MW, forcing KSEB to resort to load shedding by switching off feeders.

Insufficient power purchase agreements

Although the Regulatory Commission has repeatedly directed the identification of long-term and medium-term power purchase agreements to ensure electricity at lower rates over longer durations as well as the development of adequate power storage infrastructure, KSEB has not been able to finalise such contracts.

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The Commission, for its part, also bears responsibility for cancelling three agreements that could have provided 465 MW of power for 25 years at comparatively lower rates, which were scrapped citing technical reasons. Since then, KSEB has not been able to secure any equivalent alternative.

Curtail electricity use, urges Minister

Minister K Krishnankutty has urged the public to exercise caution in the use of electricity, including electric stoves and air conditioners. “There is no way to predict heat waves or global developments such as Gulf wars and similarly, electricity cannot always be procured in advance. If that happens, it will be criticised as unplanned procurement,” he noted.

“Even if there is 3,000 TMC of water, we use only about 300,” the Minister added.

Energy conservation measures recommended by KSEB