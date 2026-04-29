Book release of 'Naam Nammey Kollayadikkumbol' by Biju Prabhakar, published by Manorama Books in Thiruvananthapuram; film screening of 'Amrum' by Chithradarshana Film Society in Kottayam and District Badminton Championship organised by District Badminton Association in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum Club, P. Subramanian Hall: Book release of 'Naam Nammey Kollayadikkumbol' by Biju Prabhakar, published by Manorama Books. Former DGP A. Hemachandran, S. Ananthakrishnan. 9:45 am



Book release of 'Naam Nammey Kollayadikkumbol' by Biju Prabhakar, published by Manorama Books. Former DGP A. Hemachandran, S. Ananthakrishnan. 9:45 am M.N. Smarakam: M N Smarakam Cultural Forum monthly program. Discourse by poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. 5:00 pm



M N Smarakam Cultural Forum monthly program. Discourse by poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. 5:00 pm Press Club Hall: Book release of 'Bhagavan Guru' by Dr K Mohankumar. Aavanchery Krishnan Thambrakkal, Swami Shubhangananda, B. Sandhya. 3:00 pm



Book release of 'Bhagavan Guru' by Dr K Mohankumar. Aavanchery Krishnan Thambrakkal, Swami Shubhangananda, B. Sandhya. 3:00 pm Kanakkunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institute of Engineers India monthly lecture program. 5:45 pm



Institute of Engineers India monthly lecture program. 5:45 pm DCC Auditorium: Abhilash R Nair Commemoration. V.M. Sudheeran. 4:00 pm

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Kottayam

Kottayam YMCA Hall: YMCA Personality Development Workshop 'Kalayum Karyavum' for students studying in classes 5-12, inaugurated - 10:00 am.

YMCA Personality Development Workshop 'Kalayum Karyavum' for students studying in classes 5-12, inaugurated - 10:00 am. Darshana Auditorium: Film screening 'Amrum' by Chithradarshana Film Society - 5:30 pm.

Film screening 'Amrum' by Chithradarshana Film Society - 5:30 pm. Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.

Dental Camp - 10:30 am. Puduppally Panchayat Office Hall: SBI Life Job Fair - 10:00 am.

Ernakulam

Edappally Marriott Hotel: National Conference on Recent Advancements in Food Analytical Chemistry – RAFAC 2026, organized by Coconut Development Board. 9:30 am

National Conference on Recent Advancements in Food Analytical Chemistry – RAFAC 2026, organized by Coconut Development Board. 9:30 am Varapuzha Archbishop House Hall: Logo unveiling of the book fair 'Christograph' by the Kerala Latin Christian History Association, Bishop Dr. Antony Valungal – 4:00 pm

Logo unveiling of the book fair 'Christograph' by the Kerala Latin Christian History Association, Bishop Dr. Antony Valungal – 4:00 pm Chavara Cultural Centre: Book discussion on K Mohandas's 'IAS Escalator', organized by P.N. Panicker Foundation, with Justice Dr. K. Narayana Kurup – 5:00 pm

Book discussion on K Mohandas's 'IAS Escalator', organized by P.N. Panicker Foundation, with Justice Dr. K. Narayana Kurup – 5:00 pm Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm

Discussion on J Krishnamurti – 5:30 pm Ernakulam Town Hall: Triennial National Conference of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation – 10:00 am

Triennial National Conference of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation – 10:00 am Ernakulam Gramajanasamooham Hall: Sri Krishna Devotional Discourse Series by B. Sundarkumar – 6:30 pm

Sri Krishna Devotional Discourse Series by B. Sundarkumar – 6:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance performances as part of the anniversary of Edappally Dance Lovers' Circle – 6:00 pm

Dance performances as part of the anniversary of Edappally Dance Lovers' Circle – 6:00 pm Thammanam Vinoda: Balavedi's 'Vanalthumbikal' (Summer Dandelions) – Discussion with Shaju Kulathuvayal, Akbar Edappally, Dr. Sreekumar – 10:00 am, Prize distribution 4:00 pm

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Kozhikode