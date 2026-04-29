Aryankavu: Making productive use of the hartal day, the teaching staff of St Mary’s High School took up painting and cleaning work at their school on Tuesday.

The teachers undertook the refurbishment work using paint stock provided by Sony Pallichirayil, the school manager.

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Last year too, the teachers had taken up painting work to raise funds for improving the school ground. The school has also secured a silver medal in the State School Olympics.

The funds generated through this initiative form part of a broader resource mobilisation drive aimed at supporting the school’s future development plans, including the installation of smart boards, air-conditioning facilities, and specialised training in arts and sports.

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Headmaster Shanil Joseph and teachers Bineesh K Devasya, S Antony, Shebin Joseph and M Y Anitha led the initiative.