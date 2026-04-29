Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has issued directives to count only the VVPAT (Voter Variable Paper Audit Trail) slips to decide the winners in the Assembly election when there is a mismatch between the number of votes registered in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) and votes polled in the booths. The counting will take place on Monday, May 4.

Each VVPAT slip displays the name and symbol of the candidate. In previous elections, VVPAT slips were counted only when the mismatch in votes could influence the majority of a candidate to win an Assembly seat. Otherwise, the VVPAT slips were kept aside without counting. However, this time, the Election Commission has directed the officials to count the slips irrespective of whether the mismatch could have an impact on the result.

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During the counting on May 4, officials will initially check the number of votes registered in the EVMs before matching that figure with the details in the ballot paper account. The ballot paper account is a record of the total number of votes done in the EVMs in a polling booth. When the number of votes registered in the EVM and the ballot paper account are different, the EVM would be kept aside and the VVPATS counted during the last round of counting.

Meanwhile, UDF candidates have demanded that the VVPATs should be counted along with the EVMs in the booths under eight constituencies in Kozhikode district.

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During the previous election, it was mandatory to count the EVMs and VVPATs in five booths under every constituency. This time, election observers can demand counting of two random EVMs during each round to verify whether the numbers are correct.

51 counting centres in state

Separate halls have been arranged to count the votes in each of the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala. These 140 halls are located in 51 centres. While the authorities had announced that there would be 43 counting centres, their actual number is now 51.

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Each counting centre comprises several buildings on the campus of an educational institution. There are two or three such centres in most of the districts. However, in Thiruvananthapuram district, votes of all the 14 Assembly seats will be counted at the Mar Ivanios campus in Nalanchira.