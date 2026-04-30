Thrissur: A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her husband’s house in Anakkallu here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Unnimaya, a native of Avinissery.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 am today. Unnimaya, who was employed at a private firm in Thrissur, was reportedly getting ready to go to work when a quarrel broke out with her husband.

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Following the argument, family members, including her mother-in-law, found her lying motionless in the room. She was rushed to the district hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The Nedupuzha Police said Shivaprasad had left the house after the incident and was later taken into custody. Locals stated that the couple had frequent disputes in the past.

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The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital. Further investigation is underway.