Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and issued a yellow alert for seven southern districts in the state.

The districts placed under yellow alert are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm within 24 hours.

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The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Friday in four districts — Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Kerala had been experiencing intense summer heat throughout April, and the onset of summer showers over the past few days has brought much-needed relief across several parts of the state.