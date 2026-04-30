Milma has approved a ₹4 per litre increase in milk prices, with the revised rates likely to come into effect from May 20.

The decision was taken at Milma’s Board of Directors meeting, but an official announcement will be delayed as the Model Code of Conduct for the state Assembly elections remains in force until May 6.

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The state government had earlier approved Milma’s proposal to raise milk prices by ₹4 to ₹6 per litre. Following the approval, the board convened and finalised the hike.

Milma chairman K S Mani said the next board meeting would discuss, finalise and formally announce the revised prices. He added that around 10 more days would be needed before the decision is officially notified.

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Meanwhile, representatives of the Milma Ernakulam Regional Union staged a walkout during the board meeting, alleging that the decision to increase prices had been taken six months ago but was being deliberately delayed for political reasons.