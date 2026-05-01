Angamaly: A 40-year-old man was killed and another injured after an elephant ran amok near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu temple in Angamaly on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Kollam, who was driving the vehicle that transported the elephant, temple authorities told Onmanorama. The injured mahout, Pradeep, is undergoing treatment.

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According to reports, Vishnu was attacked while attempting to rein in the elephant after it broke free. The animal had been brought to the area for a festival at another temple when it suddenly went out of control and attacked people nearby.

The elephant, identified as Mayyanad Parthasarathy, is part of a team from Kollam.

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Elephant squad personnel, wildlife authorities and the police are currently attempting to bring the animal under control.