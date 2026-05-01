Chengannur:A ten year old boy and his father have pedalled their way into the spotlight after completing a 650 kilometre cycling journey from Bengaluru to Chengannur. The viral cycling duo are Dhaval Philip Mathew (40) and his son Daniel Mathew Philip of Kandathil Cottage, Angadickal South.

Dhaval and Daniel travelled by car from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with two bicycles before setting out for Kerala on April 12. They cycled daily from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., resting later at hotels. Their route took them through Channapatna, Srirangapatna, Kabini, Bavali, Mananthavady, Thottilpalam, Kozhikode Beach, Ponnani, Kodungallur and Cherthala before they reached Chengannur on April 21.

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Dhaval, a banker based in Hyderabad, has long been passionate about cycling. Inspired by the tyre marks of his father’s cycling journeys, Daniel too began pedalling at the age of four and a half. Today, both train every morning from 5 a.m. at a cycling academy in Hyderabad under the former national champion Dr. Maxwell Trevor.

In 2012, Dhaval completed a 449 kilometre ride from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The Chengannur ride, meanwhile, was Daniel’s first long distance cycling expedition. According to Dhaval, they had not informed anyone in advance about the trip, but were amazed by the affection and encouragement they received from cyclists at many places along the way.

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Dhaval is the son of engineer Mathew K Thomas and Usha Mathew. His wife Lincy Mathew has also been a pillar of support in their endeavour. The father and son were accorded a reception on Thursday under the leadership of JCI Chengannur Town.