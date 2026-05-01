The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

The alert will be in place for eight districts on Saturday: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Rainfall is expected to range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

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The current spell is part of seasonal summer rains, which typically intensify during the late afternoon and evening. These showers are often accompanied by thundersqualls, sudden strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

Probable impacts

Heavy rain may lead to poor visibility during intense spells, causing traffic congestion. Waterlogging, uprooting of trees and snapping of branches could temporarily disrupt traffic and increase travel time.

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There is also a risk of partial damage to kutcha houses and huts due to falling trees. Standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage may be affected.

The weather agency has warned of possible landslides, mudslides and landslips in vulnerable areas. Lightning may pose a threat to people and cattle in open spaces.